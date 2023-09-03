The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Afolabi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The stool of the Soun, a prominent monarch in south-west Nigeria, became vacant after the demise of the former monarch, Jimoh Ajagungbade, who passed on in December 2021, at the age of 95 years after he reigned for 48 years.

The selection of a new monarch had last year nosedived into a legal battle as the Chairman of the Screening Committee for Laoye Ruling House in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, said the family had not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool.

However, a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, on Saturday, said the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

He also urged all sons and daughters of the city to work with the new monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

Mr Olayiwola said, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.”

The commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.

Speaking last year with journalists, the Soun-elect said he was not initially interested in the throne but heard directly from God that it was his destiny to be enthroned as the Soun.

He added that he had called his spiritual father, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, to intimate him of the situation.

He said when he told Mr Adeboye that he was not interested, the RCCG leader asked him not to say that but to fast and pray about it.

Mr Olaoye said he did not take the advice seriously as he did not pray about it.

He, however, said, “I heard God told me on January 2, 2022, that becoming the Soun of Ogbomoso was my destiny.

“The next thing I heard, clearly, ‘You were born for this; this is the reason for your birth.’ That’s what I heard. Of course, that’s not what I was expecting. But, let me tell you this is what I heard, I am 10/10,” he said.

