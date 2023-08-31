Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) have met amidst row over confirmation of commissioner-nominees.

The meeting took place at the Lagos House on Wednesday, Jubril Gawat, Mr Sanwo-Olu’s media aide said in a post shared via X (formerly Twitter).

In the video that accompanied the post, the governor was seen together with Mr Obasa and members of the council during the visit.

The GAC, is the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The meeting which held at Lagos House, had in attendance Adejoke Adefulire, Ganiyu Solomon and other party stalwarts.

The purpose of the meeting is unclear. However, observers believe it could not be far from the recent uproar generated by the rejection of the 17 commissioner-nominees.

Mr Sanwo-Olu had sent a list containing 39 proposed cabinet members for his second tenure but 17 of six former commissioners were rejected by the state’s house of assembly.

The development generated divergent opinions in the public space, with many interpreting that the governor and the speaker were at loggerheads.

But Mr Obasa quickly assured the public that the speculations were untrue.

Contacted to find out the details of the meeting, APC publicity secretary Seyi Oladejo did not respond.

However, he told The Cable that there is “no statement at the moment.”

