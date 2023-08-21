Ogun West senator, Solomon Adeola, says he has identified the killers of his senior aide, Adeniyi Sanni, who was shot dead in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday, 5 August.

Mr Sanni was shot dead while he was on his way home, and his corpse was later dumped close to a military barrack around the Toyota bus-stop, Oshodi.

Mr Adeola, chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, said an investigation of the incident revealed that the deceased was shot by some yet-to-be-identified officers of the Nigerian Army monitoring checkpoints around the Ikeja axis of Lagos State.

The senator made the allegation in a statement he personally signed on Monday and made available to the press.

Mr Adeola said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of his aide revealed that the soldiers stopped the deceased’s car at a military checkpoint around the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos and asked him to provide documents of ownership of the car he was driving.

The senator explained further that, at the time, Mr Sanni was not with the ownership documents of the car and therefore had to call his wife on the phone to send the documents to his phone through WhatsApp.

“Information available to him on the circumstances indicates that Mr Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Ojodu- Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by “security agents” who asked him to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through a call to his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp.

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later, and the late Mr Sanni told him soldiers were still checking the vehicle’s paper. That was the last she heard from her husband, and the body of Mr Sanni, riddled with bullets, was later discovered at Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack,” the statement reads.

The senator called on the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, to direct an immediate investigation into the killing and prosecute any of its officers found guilty of the crime on the ground that killings and armed robberies have repeatedly been established against soldiers mounting late-night checkpoints around Ikeja.

