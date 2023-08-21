A 27-year old kidnapping suspect has relieved the experience that led him into kidnapping for ransom.

Abdullahi Adamu was paraded by officials of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) on Monday in Akure.

He said he was arrested during his first kidnapping attempt.

Mr Adamu joined eight others to allegedly kidnap two farmers in Akunu Akoko, in Akoko North West LGA of Ondo State.

The suspects were captured while allegedly trying to collect ransom from officials of Amotekun disguised as members of the victims’ families.

“I am fatherless; my father was killed by armed robbers,” Mr Adamu said in Hausa through an interpreter.

He blamed his ordeal on destiny when asked why he took to kidnapping.

The suspect said he is from Katsina State and joined a gang of kidnappers led by one Dogo, who is now at large.

He said their last week’s attempt at making money from kidnapping was his first.

The Corps Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, narrated how the suslects were arrested. He said his officials arrested three of the suspects while disguised as family members going to pay ransom to the kidnappers.

“The three suspects arrested later led us to the others where they were holding their victims, and the kidnapping was foiled,” Mr Adeleye said.

The commander also said the agency, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working to flush out criminal elements from forest reserves in the state.

One of the victims, Bello Audu, said he was in his house penultimate Friday evening when the kidnappers struck.

“Six of them came into my house, ordered me out of the house and walked me into the bush,” he said

“They were also beating me as they were leading me away.”

He said he spent five days in the forest with them and was given no food during the period.

The Amotekun commander said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

