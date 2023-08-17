Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Sunday Olanrewaju Komolafe as the state’s new Head of the Civil Service.

The appointment was announced Thursday via a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Olayinka Oyebode, the special adviser to the governor on media.

Mr Komolafe was until his new appointment the permanent secretary at the Ekiti State Ministry of Works and Transportation.

The engineer takes over from Bamidele Agbede who will retire on Friday, August 18, having spent 35 years in service.

Mr Komolafe’s appointment as head of service takes effect from Monday, August 21.

Governor Oyebanji has commended Barrister Agbede “for his meritorious service to Ekiti State, especially his demonstrated brilliance, resourcefulness, professionalism and exemplary leadership, which greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery.”

The governor wished Mr Agbede success in his future endeavour.

Mr Komolafe, the new head of service, holds a second class upper degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ibadan.

He is a registered engineer with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN), and a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He started his civil service career with the then Ondo State Civil Service in July 1989. He joined the Ekiti State Civil service in 1996 upon the creation of the state. He served as General Manager of the Ekiti State Electricity Board between 2002 and 2014.

Mr Komolafe, who hails from Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area, was appointed permanent secretary in 2014.

Mr Komolafe served as permanent secretary in several ministries including: Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (2014 – 2016); Office of the Deputy Governor (2016-2020); Ministry of Local Government Affairs (2020-2022) and Ministry of Works and Transportation (2022- present).

