The federal government is seeking to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The federal government, on Tuesday, at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos made an oral application to withdraw the charge.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Mohammed, told the judge, Nicholas Oweibo, that the application for withdrawal was based on the result of more investigations conducted by the government.
Mr Mohammed later told journalists that they “will probably come back with more charges, more counts” against the suspended bank chief.
On 25 July, Mr Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms and live ammunition.
READ ALSO: Court fixes date to hear Emefiele, FGs applications regarding custody
He was later granted bail of N20 million. However, in violation of the court order asking that he be detained at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the SSS rearrested him immediately he stepped out of the courtroom.
He was rearrested after the two federal agencies engaged in fisticuffs over his custody.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999