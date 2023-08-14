Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed six “non-cabinet” special advisers to serve in various capacities across ministries.
The secretary to the state government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday.
The new special advisers are:
1. Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
2. Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning & Budget
READ ALSO: Kaduna govt partners google to empower 5000 women in tech skills
3. Akinyemi Ajigbotafę – Special Adviser, Community Development
4. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion
5. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion
6. Ismail Odesanya – Special Adviser, DAWN Commission & S/W Integration.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999