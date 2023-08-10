Ijaw and Akoko communities in Ondo State have expressed dissatisfaction with the plan for the creation of new local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The state government had sent a bill to the state House of Assembly for breaking the states 18 local givernment areas into 33 LCDAs

At a public hearing on the bill on Thursday, leaders of Ijaw communities in Ese-Odo Local Government Area accused the government of trying to give away their ancestral land through the exercise.

The communities issued the government a 21-day ultimatum to reverse the alleged ceding of the lands to Irele and Ilaje local government areas in the exercise.

They issued the ultimatum during a protest at the state House of Assembly, which on Thursday held a public hearing in Akure on a bill for the creation of the LCDAs.

The 33 LCDAs are to be created from the existing 18 local government areas of the state.

The Ijaw communities said the exercise as configured would put them at a disadvantage in the state.

Led by their traditional rulers, Sunday Amiseghan, the Kalasuwei of Apoi land; and Pere Egbunu, the Agadagba of Arogbo-Ijaw, the communities urged the state government to rescind its decision.

According to the communities, the whole of Okparama 1 and II and Ogidigba were ceded to Ilaje while part of Apoi 4 and 5 were ceded to Irele Local Government Area.

They also said instead of ceding parts of their communities in Ese-Odo Local Government Area to other areas, more LCDAs should be created from Ese-Odo.

Mr Amiseghan, the Kalasuwei of Apoi land, while addressing journalists during the protest, vowed that the people would resist the ceding of their ancestral land to anyone.

“We are the only non-Yoruba speaking people in Ondo State. We are ready to defend our cultural and traditional identity,” he said.

“We are making our observations regarding the creation of LCDAs. The Ijaws have been marginalised a long time ago in Ondo State.

“We are special people in Ondo State because we have bitumen and abundant oil. We should be given special condition. We demand for more LCDAs in Ese-Odo. We will never concede one inch of our land to either Ilaje or Ikale. The Ondo State Government must withdraw that map.”

The chairman of Ondo branch of the Ijaw National Congress, Bonsuwei Ominidouha, said they would fight against the ceding of their land.

“We are a peace loving people. We are calling on the Ondo State government to stop the nonsense. INC will fight the course to make sure that one inch of our land will not be ceded,” he said.

“The whole of Okparama 1 and II and Ogidigba are ceded to Ilaje. Part of Apoi 4 and 5 are ceded to Irele Local Government. We do not want to fight with anybody. It was failure of leadership that led to the Ijaw/Ilaje crisis and we do not want a repeat of that war.”

Also, a group of prominent Akoko indigenes alleged marginalisation of their area in the creation of the new LCDAs.

Speaking under the umbrella of Akoko Consultative Forum, the people rejected the proposed LCDAs, saying it was an unfair distribution of the councils.

The group noted that while Owo and Ose local government areas are to get eight new LCDAs, Akoko with four local government areas are to get only nine LCDAs.

The group said Akoko deserves at least 15 LCDAs.

However, the lawmakers assured of fairness as they received presentations from groups and concerned citizens.

The state government had also earlier called for calm, saying nothing is final until the assembly concluded its work.

