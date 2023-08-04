Lagos State lawmakers are dissatisfied with the list of commissioner nominees sent to them by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers lamented the exclusion of some local government areas and constituencies from the list; the information officer of the House, Bisola Branco-Adekoya, said in a statement on Thursday.

The governor had on 28 July sent 39 names to the state lawmakers.

A lawmaker representing Alimosho constituency 2, Kehinde Joseph, said government loyalists and ruling party members deserve to be nominated as much as the technocrats named in the list.

He argued that those who sacrificed their ambitions for the party or lost during the last elections should also have been nominated as commissioners and special advisers, as they could still serve the people in other capacities.

His colleague, Femi Saheed, representing constituency 2 in the Kosofe area of the state, explained that he had the opportunity to serve as secretary of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for seven years and was aware that the party has technocrats who can be nominated.

“The House must thoroughly look at the nominees to make sure they are worthy of the nomination,” he said.

In his reaction, David Setonji, representing Badagry Constituency 2, said that “It seems like we have not learnt our lesson. In one of the wards in my constituency, it was hard but in the end, we proved ourselves and here is the list and not a single name from my LGA.”

Another lawmaker, Adewale Temitope, in his submission, noted that the Ifako Ijaye area of the state which delivered in the last election to the success of the governor was not accommodated in the list.

The speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, however, implored the members to see reasons with the governor over his choice of commissioners.

“The law gives room for the governor to decide who he wants to choose; the House also has the power to deliberate on his decisions,” he said.

Mr Obasa also agreed that the list of nominees needs to also include the local government area they come from for the benefit of the state in particular and the general public.

