Protesting workers in Oyo State, on Monday, locked the state secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital, to demand palliatives, upward review of pension allowances and payment of monies deducted from the salaries in the past.
The workers and pensioners were drawn from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their affiliates.
Led by their union leaders, the workers are also demanding payment of leave bonuses, payment of gratuities to retirees and release of promotion letters for the Years 2021 and 2022.
The protest is currently making vehicular movement uneasy around the governor’s office.
Details later…
