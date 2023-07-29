Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the payment of another instalment of half-salary debt alongside the state workers’ July salary, his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, has said.

In a statement Saturday, Mr Rasheed said the governor’s approval is in line with his pledge to pay up salary debt in the state’s public service.

The new payment makes it the third time the Governor Adeleke-led government would “pay the half salary debt in line with the template issued early this year to pay the debt on a quarterly basis”.

The administration had paid that of the first and second quarters while workers will receive the third quarter instalment alongside their July salary, Mr Rasheed said.

Governor Adeleke had during electioneering promised to pay the salary debt by instalments. His administration said it inherited about 26 billion naira half-salary debt and about 50 billion naira in pension-related liability from the previous government.

Mr Rasheed quoted Governor Adeleke as restating his commitment to the faithful implementation of the agreed template for the payment of the inherited salary debt.

The template, he said, is a consensus among all stakeholders on how to exit the half-salary logjam.

“I want to assure Osun workers that the payment is progressing as scheduled. Despite the tight fiscal situation, we are prioritising workers welfare by paying the inherited debt on installment basis.

“As a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we will remain focussed on human development even as we work to upgrade our infrastructure and develop our local economy,” the spokesperson quoted Governor Adeleke as saying.

