Despite a court order, the State Secret Service (SSS) has rearrested the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The bank chief was apprehended again after officers of the secret police had a fight with agents of another federal agency, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), over his custody.

The court had ordered that the NCS take custody of Mr Emefiele, pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions, an order the SSS has disobeyed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the court, earlier on Tuesday, ordered that the NCS should take custody of Mr Emefiele pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions granted him.

But SSS officials claimed they had a separate court order to rearrest him.

Hearing

The federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday granted bail to the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

In his ruling, the judge, Nicholas Oweibo, said the charges against the defendant were bailable.

Mr Emefiele, through this lawyer, Joseph Daudu, had moved his bail application before the judge.

He had earlier pleaded during the hearing not guilty to two counts of illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition.

The SSS arrested Mr Emefiele at his home in Lagos on 10 June and immediately flew him to Abuja to face interrogation.

