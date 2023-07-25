Officials of two federal agencies on Tuesday engaged in fisticuffs over the custody of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The fight occurred at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, where Mr Emefiele earlier appeared before a judge and was granted bail.

Armed operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) and those of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) fought within the court premises, with their hands, over who would take custody of the suspended bank chief.

While the prison officials argued that Mr Emefiele should be in their custody pending when he meets his bail condition, SSS officials said they had a separate court order to rearrest him, whether or not he met his bail conditions.

The violence happened about three hours after the court granted Mr Emefiele N20 million bail and one surety in like sum.

The judge, Nicholas Oweibo, had ordered that Mr Emefiele pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions be remanded in the custody of the Correctional Service.

More details later…

