The Lagos State government has announced that the Eko Bridge at the recently reopened Apongbon Bridge end will be closed for 24 hours.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, announced this on Saturday in a statement.

The bridge was reopened on 18 July, over 15 months after a fire outbreak at the market in its environs.

He said that the bridge will be shut on Sunday for 24 hours “for immediate remedial palliative works by the Lagos State Public Works in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.”

He further said that the 24 hours closure is necessary to allow for uninterrupted palliative adjustment of the bridge.

Mr Toriola also said traffic operatives from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed to manage traffic around C.M.S, Marina, Ijora, and other alternative routes on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Alternative routes

The alternative routes made available during the period of repair are highlighted as follows:

1. For motorists from Mainland/Surulere going to Lagos Island are advised to make use of Ijora-Olopa/Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota) to connect their desired destinations;

Or b. Connect Costain to Iganmu through Ijora-Oloye via Ijora Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota), for their desired destinations;

READ ALSO:

2. For motorists from Lagos Island going to Surulere/Mainland are advised to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota) through Iddo/Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destinations;

b. Connect Carter Bridge(Idumota) through Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters to Eko Bridge inwards Costain/Alaka for their desired destinations;

3. Motorists can equally make use of the Third Mainland Bridge through Adekunle to connect Herbert Macaulay to link their desired destinations.

Mr Toriola urged road users to cooperate with the traffic managers during the palliative works to enhance seamless movement.

