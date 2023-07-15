Headline 1/Southwest

Since Friday 7 July when Speaker Adewale Egbedun read to the state House of Assembly a memo containing 25 names submitted by Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointment as commissioners, tongues have been wagging across party lines, political camps, and regional groupings in Osun State.

The governor sent the list to the parliament almost eight months after his swearing-in, two months shy of the 10-month delay by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

However, a new law signed in March by former President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the president and governors to submit the names of their cabinet members to the legislature within 60 days of their swearing-in.

But Governor Adeleke’s assumption of office preceded the new law.

50-member cabinet?

Unlike Mr Oyetola who appointed 35 members to his cabinet as commissioners and special advisers, Mr Adeleke, by his memo to the assembly, wants to appoint 50.

The governor was, however, cautious. Apart from sending the list of the 25 commissioner-nominees, which the parliament is expected to confirm, he merely informed the assembly of his intention to appoint additional 25 special advisers. He neither listed the nominees nor promised to do so.

The governor’s action has been interpreted to mean that the advisers may not be “cabinet-ranked,” meaning they may not enjoy the privilege of attending weekly cabinet meetings where most executive decisions are taken.

There is, however, no law stipulating the limit of influence any appointee of a governor could have on the administration. This may have addressed the fear of those who currently feel that the advisers would not be influential in the Governor Adeleke-led administration.

Nominees

As read by Mr Egbedun, on the list are Babatunde Oladosu from Atakunmosa East Local Government Area (LGA), Sesan Oyedele (Ife East LGA), Kolapo Alimi (Irepodun LGA), Soji Ajeigbe (Boripe LGA), Olagunju Olalekan (Boluwaduro LGA), George Alabi (Ejigbo LGA), Sunday Oroniyi (Iwo LGA), Abiodun Ojo (Ayedaade LGA), Bashiru Salami (Ede South LGA), Moruf Ayofe (Ede North LGA), Sola Ogungbile (Egbedore LGA).

Meanwhile, the trio of Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, and Olabiyi Odunlade are from Ife Central LGA while Tola Faseru and Bayo Ogunbanpe are from Oriade LGA. Bunmi Jenyo and Ayobola Awolowo are both from Ila LGA, while Moroof Adeleke and Adenike Adeleke are both from Osogbo LGA.

Others are Rasheed Aderibigbe from Odo Otin LGA, Adeyemo Ademola (Irewole LGA), Adejoorin Mayowa (Obokun LGA), Jola Akintola (Ilesha East LGA), and Gani Olaoluwa from Olorunda LGA.

Furore over list

Since the list was made public, critics have accused Mr Adeleke of lopsidedness and sidelining of PDP bigwigs in the state.

They complained that the 25 nominees are drawn from 20 of the state’s 30 LGAs, and that only two are females.

They also expressed dissatisfaction with the nomination of Mrs Adenike Adeleke, widow of the governor’s late elder brother and first elected governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, describing the action as “brazen and shameless.”

This disenchantment, especially among PDP members, may have also been heightened by the nomination of two close allies of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola – an estranged leader of the APC in the state.

Messrs Odunlade (Ife Central LGA) and Alimi (Irepodun LGA) were members of the now rested The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the state’s chapter of APC that was backed by Mr Aregbesola. Though Mr Alimi defected from the party to the PDP and became the deputy director general of Mr Adeleke’s campaign team, Mr Odunlade has not publicly renounced his membership of the APC.

The nomination of the duo may have widened the cracks in the APC in the state, with party members describing it as a confirmation of the allegation of anti-party activities earlier levelled against Mr Aregebsola and his allies.

However, the Chief Presss Secretary to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, and the Chairman of PDP in the state, Sunday Bisi, told PREMIUM TIMES that those “peddling falsehood and making unwarranted allegations against the governor over the list are only being mischievous.”

They said Osun PDP is united and that party leaders signed the list of the nominees representing each of the state’s nine federal constituencies.

Similarly, a media aide to Mr Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, and the former Chairman of APC in the state and leader of TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi, refused to comment on the appointment of the two defunct TOP members. They said the two nominees are adults who can speak for themselves.

PREMIUM TIMES in this piece reports the arguments for and against the nominations.

Unequal distribution by LGAs?

Through his spokesman, Mr Rasheed, Governor Adeleke has said no law says commissioners must be chosen based on local governments, noting that a tradition of choosing one per federal constituency has been strictly adhered to.

But based on the list, there are three nominees from Ife Central LGA while Ife East, where the state’s Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, hails from, also has a nominee in Sesan Oyedele from Modakeke town.

Ile-Ife, regarded as the cradle of the Yorubas, has two LGAs – Ife Central and Ife-East, which extends to Modakeke, where an area office is sited.

But the governor lost in the two local government areas during the election, securing a combined figure of 31,603 votes as against APC’s 37,233.

This was the basis of Olakunle Nurudeen’s argument.

Mr Nurudeen, an indigene of Osogbo and member of APC, mocked his kinsmen in the capital city, accusing them of sacrificing the slot of a sitting senator, two commissioners, and what he described as the massive turnaround of the town by APC for “Governor Adeleke’s empty promises.”

“Osogbo also has two LGAs like Ile-Ife town, but Osogbo gave a total of 51,751 votes to PDP compared to Ile-Ife’s 31,233. Now you can see the result. Four commissioners and a deputy governor from Ile-Ife alone, but in Osogbo, we only have two commissioners,” the 35-year-old artisan said.

He also condemned the nomination of Mrs Adeleke – daughter of a prominent Osogbo leader, late Ahmed Omidiran, saying Mrs Adeleke lives in Ede as a member of the governor’s family.

“So how can she (Mrs Adeleke) claim Osogbo’s slot? Did she ever attend a party meeting in Osogbo? She is first identified with the governor’s family before anything. They are only being clever by half,” he said.

But an indigene of Ile-Ife, Posi Omisakin, described the nomination of three of his kinsmen as commissioners as an act of the governor’s benevolence.

“Life is in phases and now that Ile-Ife is a beneficiary of the governor’s benevolence, I would only appeal to the nominees to put the people at the centre of their contributions,” he said.

Similarly, in an open letter addressed to the governor and signed by James Oladejo, a professor, the people of Orolu LGA under the aegis of Orolu People in Diaspora appealed to the governor to appoint a commissioner from the area.

The people said despite voting for the governor, it was disappointing that their LGA was not found worthy to produce a commissioner.

Party leaders sidelined?

A close ally of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, described the commissioner’s list “as a reflection of the pre-election crisis that led to the emergence of two governorship candidates ahead of the 16 July 2022 poll.”

The source said Mr Oyinlola, and other party leaders, including former Secretary to the State Government, Fatai Akinbade; former Deputy National Chairman, Shuaib Oyedokun; former Minister of State for Defence, Olusola Obada, have none of their loyalists on the list.

The source said: “The development is not new. The same thing played out in the election of Mr Egbedun as assembly speaker and other principal officers. Ranking members were sacrificed for a newcomer. If they tell you that Prince Oyinlola endorsed him because they are from the same local government area, tell them they are liars. Would anyone have expected the former governor to raise his voice over that?

“Look at the case of Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi, alias Irekandu, who is a second-term member. He is now a floor member just because of his relationship with Hon Wole Oke. Also at the National Assembly, Senator Lere Oyewunmi, a new member, was chosen as Deputy Minority Leader instead of a ranking Senator, Francis Fadahunsi. Oyewumi is a loyalist of the Adelekes. So we understand the game – it is winner takes all.”

It would be recalled that ahead of the 16 July, 2022 governorship poll in Osun, the PDP was polarised, leading to the emergence of two governorship candidates – Ademola Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi.

Mr Babayemi, who emerged as the candidate of a faction led by Mr Oyinlola and others, pursued his case against the candidature of Mr Adeleke to the Supreme Court.

Mr Adeleke’s loyalists believe Mr Babayemi was supported and encouraged by the party leaders, and have reportedly vowed to crush them.

One of Mr Adeleke’s aides who does not want to be quoted for fear of sanctions, told PREMIUM TIMES that “only those who were blind to the shenanigans of Babayemi and his backers including Oyinlola, Akinbade, Obada, Oyedokun, and their ilk, would be expecting serious consideration for them from the governor.

“They pursued their case to the Supreme Court, even after we already won the governorship election. It was that bad,” the source said.

TOP romance

In a recent interview, a former loyalist of Mr Aregbesola and spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Basiru Ajibola, cast doubt on Mr Aregbesola’s membership of APC.

Apart from accusing the former governor of staying away from the activities of APC, Mr Ajibola accused his close allies of working against the party.

Many commentators on social media have also backed Mr Ajibola’s sentiment with the video of a public dance and embrace by Messrs Aregbesola and Adeleke at a recent event in the state.

The nomination of Messrs Alimi and Odunlade, who served as commissioners in the administration of Mr Aregbesola has, therefore, raised fresh dust over the lingering crisis in the APC in the state.

But a statement signed by the leader of the defunct TOP, Adebiyi Adelowo, accused associates and members of Mr Oyetola’s Ilerioluwa camp of mischief.

Mr Adebiyi, a former APC chairman in the state, said Mr Oyetola’s group is “electorally injured” and had resorted to mischief “with a view to affix the reason for their self-imposed defeat on TOP.

“We of the defunct TOP had evidently rebuffed all the baseless and mindless political accusations against us by those who had and are still making a mess of the once-upon-a-time viable APC in the state. We note that the sponsored report on the appointment of both Alimi and Dr Biyi Odunlade is another attempt of the failed mission to blackmail us,” the statement reads in part.

Also speaking, Mr Aregbesola’s media aide, Mr Fasure, said “Virtually everyone who had been in AD through APC at some time or the other had been an associate of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, whether they are now in Ileri Oluwa caucus of the APC or in PDP altogether.”

He said; “Barrister Kolapo Alimi had left the APC and joined the PDP long before the election and was part of the PDP legal team that represented Governor Adeleke at the tribunal up to the Supreme Court. He was no longer a member of The Osun Progressives (TOP) at the time of the election. His nomination should not be an issue again, except for the purpose of mischief.

“Dr Biyi Odunlade, though a friend and associate of Ogbeni Aregbesola, has been on his own since the dissolution of TOP, just like every member of the TOP tendency within Osun APC. He is a self-accounting adult.”

He said Mr Aregbesola has no political relationship with Governor Adeleke before, during and after the election. “And if TOP had worked for the victory of Governor Adeleke, the reward cannot be one cabinet position. So, the connection being drawn between Aregbesola and the nomination is laughable and doesn’t add up.”

Mr Fasure also reacted to Mr Ajibola’s statement on his principal, saying the former Senate spokesperson overreached himself.

He said: “He is way below on the party’s ladder to have so flippantly spoken about a national leader of the party. This borders on insolence and indiscipline and I hope the party will bring him to order.

“There are processes for joining and exiting a party. Aregbesola has consistently affirmed his membership of the APC and continued loyalty to the party. He was well acknowledged to have campaigned for the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State after they were beaten in the presidential election by the Labour Party. His entrance into the campaign was widely acknowledged to be the game changer, making the victory of APC possible.”

On gender, youth inclusion

Gender advocates have also picked holes in the governor’s list, saying appointing only two females out of 25 nominees speaks volumes about Mr Adeleke’s commitment to supporting the Maputo protocol on the rights of women in Africa.

A gender activist and Political and Development Adviser at the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, QueenEsther Iroanusi, said the governor’s action amounts to “shutting women out of the affairs of the state.”

She said; “For the record, this is a breach of the promise he made during his inaugural speech – about including women and youth and how he will be “gender-sensitive in all appointments.”

“I mean, we are still wailing about women representation at the federal level and, at the same time, asking the president to ensure gender inclusion in his ministerial appointments, and now we have this? It’s even worse because the state’s House of Assembly is male-dominated.”

She said the development has taken gender advocacy many steps backwards in the country. “Governor Adeleke should know that there is still time to right this. Surely, subsequent appointments will be made, and he is advised to ensure nothing less than 35 per cent gender – and youth – inclusion.”

Similarly, the former Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation to former Governor Oyetola, Kehinde Ayantunji, decried the list, saying apart from “shutting the door against the youth, most of the nominees don’t even have any significant record of personal achievements.

“I can say very boldly that almost all the nominees are well above 40, unlike what was in vogue during the tenure of former Governor Oyetola. Even the two women on the list are simply shared between the governor and the senator representing Osun Central senatorial district, Ajagunla. They are their relations. That is the king of government in Osun State now,” Mr Ayantunji said.

PDP, Adeleke react

The chairman of PDP in the State, Mr Bisi, refuted the allegations of sidelining any party leader in the state, saying the decision to pick nine of the commissioners representing each of the federal constituencies was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting.

He said; “For instance, former Governor Oyinlola was in attendance when Soji Ajeigbe was chosen in his own federal constituency, and he was the first to sign for his endorsement. Also, Senator Fadahunsi’s signature was very conspicuous in the endorsement of Bayo Ogunbanpe in his own federal constituency. And despite that, in his Obokun local government, Hon Mayowa Adejorin was nominated. Can you now say Mayowa Adejorin is not a Fadahunsi person?”

Corroborating Mr Bisi, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Rasheed, said his principal ensured the spread of the nominees, “with equal balancing of politician and technocrats.

“The governor also ensured that all shades of opinions – elites and grassroots are taken into account. So the list was not made to witchhunt or sideline anybody. The list takes into account all the forces within PDP in the state including those who joined the party from the opposition,” he said.

Speaking on the nomination of members of TOP, the PDP chairman said Mr Adeleke is not a governor of PDP but that of Osun State. “So when you see talents in other political parties who can add value to the governance of Osun State, nothing should stop anyone from choosing them. What we have done is to have the assemblage of the best.”

