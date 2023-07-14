Lagos State University’s (LASU) management has debunked reports on the internet that famous Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee and artiste, Bella Shmurda, were attacked during a musical event.

LASU made this known through its spokesperson on Friday.

Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile said the statement was to correct “twisted narratives that are beginning to be manufactured by malicious, and in some cases, ignorant individuals, which warrants that we provide the correct perspective.”

The musical show tagged “Party with Poco Lee (Homecoming Concert) took place on Thursday at the Main Auditorium building within the school.

Both entertainers are alumni of the school.

According to reports circulating on the internet, some cultists known as “Ojo boys” disrupted the concert.

There are also claims that Bella Shmurda was hit in the face, which he debunked via his verified Instagram handle shortly after the event.

“Who slaps una papa?” He questioned rhetorically on his Instagram status.

While LASU admitted that there were indeed “pockets of squabbles among revellers as to be expected,” the institution reiterated that reports of cult clashes were nothing but “fallacies”.

“We also wish to state for the record that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused largely by reactions of excited students at having one of their own perform live for them on their campus,” the statement reads.

“This is coupled with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.

“From credible reports, the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show. However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organisers leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show.

“Furthermore, even though the crowd was well controlled, the sighting of some of their own who have become celebrities did cause excitement from the students resulting in rowdiness.

Ms Thomas-Onashile said that some “criminal elements” would take advantage of the situation to perpetuate their evil intentions. Still, the security team present took control of the situation before it escalated.

She said the attendees were dispersed around 5:30 p.m., adding that there was no “single record of cult attacks as purported.”

“The general public is therefore urged to be wary of the falsehood being orchestrated against the name of the University at this time when the institution is being celebrated nationally and internationally over her recent exploits,” she said.

“LASU has zero tolerance for cultism, which is evident in the fact that there have been zero reports of incidents of cult activities in the University for several years now.”

