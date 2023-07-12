The Ogun State House of Assembly has declared August 20 as Isese Cultural Day in the state.

The lawmakers, through a resolution on Tuesday, set aside the date as a work-free day for the annual celebration of the tradition and culture of the Yoruba in the state.

The lawmakers at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, passed the resolution immediately after they returned from a two-week recess.

The majority leader of the house, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion which the minority leader, Lukmon Adeleye, seconded.

Most of the lawmakers during the debate on the motion, agreed that the resolution was aimed at propagating the rich culture and tradition of the state, towards preserving them for the coming generations.

The Speaker lauded the lawmakers for their contributions to the resolution’s passage.

He said the annual event “would give proper identity to the cultural values of the people,” adding that the declaration of the public holiday remained the “exclusive responsibility of the federal government; thus the proposed work-free day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

