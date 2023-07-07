A Lagos-based businessman accused of circulating nude pictures of single mothers on social media has been arrested.

“The suspect, Kennedy Amarah, has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, wrote on his Twitter handle.

The suspect was previously invited by the police but refused to show up.

Mr Hundeyin, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, explained that the suspect was picked at a spot where he agreed to settle things with one of the women.

“He was arrested at a spot he agreed to meet the lady (Kester). He said he wanted to settle with the lady,” the police said.

Background

The suspect sent the nude picture of one of the women, identified as Kester, a widow, to her church WhatsApp group, her in-laws, and place of work, the Punch newspaper reported.

“By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option,” the suspect allegedly said.

Ms Kester, who lost her husband years ago, and Temi met the suspect separately on different WhatsApp and Facebook chat groups for singles.

According to Ms Kester, the businessman chatted her up and started showering her with gifts before resorting to blackmail.

Ms Kester said that Mr Amarah sent her over 50 of her nude pictures, which he secretly took during their meeting at a hotel.

She further said that she attempted suicide twice but failed, as some who saw the photos started questioning her.

The second victim, Temi, said the suspect usually had marathon sex with her in hotels while under the influence of drugs and afterwards would give her N1,000 as transport fare.

However, after a disagreement, he sent her over 50 of her nude photos, which he secretly took after their lovemaking in a hotel.

She said the suspect demanded N100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos.

The mother of two noted that after she sent the money and asked if the photos had been deleted, he demanded an additional N40,000 to delete them permanently, which she obliged.

Despite her compliance, the suspect circulated her nude photos on Facebook.

