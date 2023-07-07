The Lagos State Government has requested the collaboration and support of stakeholders, particularly old students of public schools, in its efforts to rebuild the state’s education sector.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos, the Chairman of Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Victoria Peregrino, said adopting public and private sector partnerships is one of the ways to address the infrastructural gaps in public schools in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Ms Peregrino spoke at the 70th Founders’ Day Anniversary of Lagos City Senior College, Yaba.

The school’s platinum jubilee celebration was organised by the management of the college in collaboration with the Old Students’ Association and Parents’ Forum.

She said: “The government does not discourage old students and the public who voluntarily want to donate to schools or to give back to the institutions that impacted their lives. It is a welcome development.”

Lagos City Senior College, Yaba, was founded on 3 January 1953 by Nigeria’s first President, the late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

As part of the 70th anniversary, the school inaugurated four classrooms which were renovated by Okeke Emmanuel, an alumnus of the school, who dedicated the contribution to the Late Johnson Arowosegbe- the school’s teacher who taught him Economics in 1977.

Govt’s efforts

According to Mrs Peregrino, revitalising schools has formed a significant part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda.

“Funding is continuous. You can never finish developing in one day. No government can boast of finishing projects like roads, schools, and other amenities,” she said.

“I can rate the Lagos government high when it comes to the development of infrastructure. Improvement of the life of the citizens, motivation, of students, teachers, and even citizens.”

Also, in her welcome address as the Chairman of the anniversary, Mrs Peregrino noted that the Lagos State government is committed to a high standard of education to meet the world-class level.

She said: “Lagos City happens to be one of the 12 newly established comprehensive colleges in the state and also a beneficiary of Lagos Scholars’ Agriculture Smart Project for an integrated three-in-one Agriculture project.

“I sincerely commend the kind gesture and commitment of Lagos State Government to this great college. We look forward to seeing more of these.”

Achievements recorded

In his remarks, the Principal of the college, Hassan Abiodun, noted that the school has recorded some achievements before it was relocated to the new building along Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, on 14 September 2022.

He highlighted some of the achievements to include the renovation and equipment of the Physics Laboratory, Chemistry Laboratory, Biology Laboratory, toilet facilities and improved water supply in the school.

He added that the school library facility was upgraded to an e-library to support students’ and teachers’ studies and the installation of a well-equipped computer laboratory with internet “courtesy of our benefactors.”

Mr Hassan thanked those he described as the school’s benefactors, including the North American chapter of the 1981-1985 set of the school’s old students’ association, the 1983/85 set, 2000 set; the national body of the association, the UK chapter, and the parents’ forum, among others.

