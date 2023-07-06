The Ogun governor election petition tribunal on Thursday admitted exhibits presented by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, who is challenging the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The exhibits include BVAS reports, receipts from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among other documents.

INEC declared Mr Abiodun as the winner of the 18 March poll with 276,298 votes while Mr Adebutu got 262,383 votes to come second.

On Tuesday, the petitioner had tendered the about 8,000 documents before the tribunal, requesting them to be admitted from the bar.

But counsel to the respondents urged the tribunal to allow them to inspect the documents first.

The tribunal had then given them two days to check the documents.

At the resumption of sitting on Thursday, counsel to the petitioners, Gordy Uche, informed the court that the inspection had been conducted.

Counsel to INEC, Remi Olatubora and counsel to Mr Abiodun, Titilola Akinlawon, confirmed the statement but the latter added that she would reserve her objection(s) to the admissibility of the documents till the final addresses.

In the same vein, lawyer to the APC, Onyechi Ikpeazu, also said the party was reserving its objections to some of the documents till the final addresses.

Ruling, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal admitted all the exhibits from the bar.

The chairman of the tribunal, Mr Kunaza, said, “All documents are to be admitted from the bar and objections reserved till final addresses.”

Some of the documents admitted include: 176-page BVAS reports; one certificate of compliance; an INEC receipt; Form EC8A – declaration of result from INEC; Form EC8D – summary of results from local governments; Form EC8Cs for the 20 LGAs.

Others include Form EC8Bs for Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Ado-Odo/Ota, Egbado North, Egbado South, Ewekoro, Ifo, Ijebu North, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode, Ikenne, Remo North, Odogbolu, Sagamu and others.

