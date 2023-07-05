The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, says it recorded 111 sexual assault cases between April and June 2023.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the command was concerned about the increasing number of sexual assault cases in the state.

He said that within the same period, 14 rape cases and 56 cases of domestic violence were recorded.

The police image-maker said 99 suspects were charged to court within the period.

He further said that 83 cases were currently under investigation, showing the command’s commitment to prosecuting any domestic and gender-based violence in Lagos State.

ALSO READ: Court jails man 21 years for attempted sexual assault

Mr Hundeyin said that the remodelling of the command’s Gender Unit by Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa was an indication of his commitment to deal decisively with gender-based violence culprits.

He said that more officers had been trained and added to the unit with a view to improving investigations of gender-based violence cases.

The police spokesperson appealed to the public to always speak out when abused or when they witness gender and sexual abuse around them. He assured them that the command would rise to protect their rights.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

