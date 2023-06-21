A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, has denied being appointed as the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Reports emerged on Tuesday that the former commissioner of police in Lagos had been appointed to replace the suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa.
“Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment.” I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue,” Mr Odumosu was quoted as saying.
President Bola Tinubu had suspended the former chairman of the anti-graft for abuse of office on 14 June.
The suspension was due to “weighty allegations of abuse of office”, against Mr Bawa, a statement from the presidency said.
Mr Bawa’s suspension was “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.”
