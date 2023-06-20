Security is tight inside and around the Ogun State House of Assembly complex in Abeokuta as the members-elect arrived for inauguration on Tuesday.

Operatives of the police, State Security Services (SSS) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were on the ground to ensure security on the occasion.

The tight security might not be unconnected to the stiff contest for the seat of the Speaker of the House.

It will be recalled that the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, on 13th June, postponed the inauguration of the assembly about three hours before the event.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 of the 26 seats in the House, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the remaining nine seats.

The Speaker of the 9th assembly of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, wants to retain the seat but is being challenged by a former deputy Speaker of the House, Oludaisi Elemide.

At the time of filing this report, the members-elect had taken their seats in the chamber waiting for the event to start.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

