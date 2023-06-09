The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has re-appointed Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyannwo as his chief of staff and deputy chief of staff respectively.
The governor also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, a federal commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), as the secretary to the state government.
Mr Sanwo-olu, who was sworn in to a second term last week, announced his first appointments on Thursday.
The appointments were announced by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
READ ALSO: 2023: Saheed Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, 58 other Nigerian celebrities declare support for Tinubu
“The appointments take immediate effect,” Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s media adviser said in a statement.
“Ms Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC) before she was appointed SSG,” the statement reads.
“Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999