Exactly one year after a deadly terrorist attack, St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, has commenced activities to reopen the church to worshipers formally.

Forty-one persons were killed in the incident on 5 June 2022 by the terrorists who invaded the church as worshippers were rounding off a special mass to mark Pentecost Sunday.

The attackers fired shots and threw explosives into the church hall, leaving behind a gory scene as they jumped the fence and fled.

Many other worshippers were severely injured, some still nursing the wounds.

A statement by the Director of Social Communications of the Ondo Diocese of the Catholic Church, Augustine Ikwu, made available to journalists in Akure on Monday, said a week-long programme would be held to reopen the church for services officially.

He said the programme, which began on Monday, was also dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the incident and to thank God for those who escaped death during the massacre.

“The week features the opening of two memorial parks built by the Ondo State Government and Catholic Diocese of Ondo in honour of the deceased,” Mr Ikwu said.

“There will be candlelight procession mass of the church’s dedication and consecration of the altar and a memorial mass to round off the events.”

Mr Ikwu said visitation would be made to the families of the deceased and the disabled.

An interdenominational service was held on Monday morning to herald the events.

The dedication of the church will hold on Thursday, while the memorial mass will hold on Saturday, 10 June

The diocese had in April opened the church partially to allow worshippers to celebrate Easter.

