The Oyo State Government has appointed a former secretary of the Park Management System (PMS) of the state, Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, as the new chairman of the agency.

It also appointed Kasali Lawal as the secretary of the PMS, an agency that runs commuter vehicle parks in the state. The appointments were announced in a press statement by the spokesperson of the state governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Sunday.

The state government last week removed Lamidi Mukaila, aka Auxiliary, as the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the PMS and sacked the entire management of the agency.

The police later raided a hotel linked to Auxiliary and declared him wanted after 20 guns were allegedly found in the facility.

The new appointments were made public after officials of the state government met with the stakeholders in the road transport sector.

Mr Olanrewaju’s statement reads in part, “Oyo State government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal aka Baba Bola is to serve as the secretary.

“This appointment is part of the reorganisation of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.”

Auxiliary speaks from hideout

Meanwhile, Auxiliary has denied the claim by the police that he planned to foment trouble in Ibadan, the state capital, over the sack of the previous management of the PMS.

Auxiliary who spoke from hiding on a Saturday morning show on Fresh 105.9 FM in Ibadan said he is peace-loving and would not have planned to turn the state into a theatre of war over the dissolution of the PMS by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Auxiliary denied ownership of the arms allegedly recovered from his hotel and faulted the police for declaring him wanted. “When I am not a fool, how could I have hidden or stockpiled those weapons at my residence?”

Makinde breaks silence on Auxiliary

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has assured residents of the state that his government would reform the PMS to ensure those fomenting troubles were disengaged. He said this at the thanksgiving service held in commemoration of his inauguration for a second term at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan,

He said: “Before the last election, it wasn’t as if there are no thugs but we called them and told them the new Oyo State we want. We don’t want them to fight themselves, we don’t want fight to break out from our garages every time.

“We told them, don’t fight anybody. if we are re-elected, we shall ensure we unite you so that everyone can get what belongs to him or her for people and the government to operate in the atmosphere of peace.

“But one of them said he can’t work with others. so I said two governments cannot operate in the state, there will only be one government.”

