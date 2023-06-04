The widow of a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Timothy Adegoke, said she rejected the N71 million offered to her to drop her pursuit of the prosecution of his murderers.

Bolatito Adegoke said this in an interview with The Nation newspaper on Saturday.

Her husband went missing after lodging in Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on a trip for his post-graduate programme at the university. His body was later found in a shallow grave in a bush in Ile-Ife.

The owner of the hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin and two members of his staff were convicted last week for the murder and sentenced to death by the Chief Judge of Osun State, Oyebola Ojo.

Speaking after the judgement, Mrs Adegoke said the case’s outcome rekindled her hope in the Nigerian judiciary.

“I was once offered a bribe of N71 million to withdraw the case against Adedoyin, but I rejected it. They offered the same to my husband’s elder brother, which he rejected. They started threatening him, but God took all the glory.

“The person that was sent to us said the money was for us to forget the case. He promised to get us a shop so that I would be selling goods. I told the person that I was not interested in the money but justice for my late husband,” Mrs Adegoke said.

“Yes, my hope in the judiciary with this case has been rekindled. Some people are casting doubt that he (Adedoyin) might be replaced in prison, but I told them that God, who started His work, would finish it. I don’t have any problem with that. My confidence is in God. He stood by me, fought for me and vindicated me.

“I was inside a church praying when I was informed about the judgment. Although I wept, I give thanks to God. He showed himself strong in this matter. He backed me to get justice. I would have been happier if my husband had come back to life after the judgment.

“God is faithful! Over my children’s welfare, the decision of the court should be respected, because my husband prioritised their well-being. They must be taken good care of. I really appreciate the journalists, Femi Falana, SAN, and all the well-meaning Nigerians who stood for and by me.”

Asked about life since her husband’s death, she said, “I don’t have a job. I have been looking for a job, but I could not find any. The mercy of God has been sustaining me and my children. The people that promised me job never fulfilled it. The little fund that was raised for me was what my children and I have been surviving on. I also pay their school fees from it. God has been faithful to us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

