The police on Tuesday in Ibadan paraded 78 suspects arrested for allegedly planning to wreak havoc in the city over the sack of the leaders of a roads transport group.

The state government had earlier on Monday evening announced the suspension of the Disciplinary Committee of the state’s Parks Management System, which the state government had set up to manage motor parks in the state.

The committee is led by a political enforcer, Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary.

The suspension of the committee had caused anxiety in Ibadan where disputes among road transport unions usually led to mayhem.

A member of the disbanded group was reportedly killed during a shootout with the police on Tuesday.

The police made this known while parading 78 persons believed to be members of the dissolved PMS for unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and other criminal instruments.

Trouble started in the state after the announcement of Auxiliary’s sack through a statement by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi.

On Tuesday, the police besieged Auxiliary’s hotel where they said they recovered arms and ammunition.

The suspended transport union leader was reported to have escaped with some of his boys during the encounter.

While speaking during the parade, the state commissioner of police, Adebowale Williams, told journalists that his men went to Auxiliary’s hostel acting on intelligence of his plans to unleash mayhem.

“Sequel to the above, on Tuesday 30/05/2023 in a strategic intelligence coordinated raid around his location at Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, under Egbeda LGA, (78) Seventy-Eight suspected hoodlums who had perfected plans to unleash mayhem at the early hours of today at major parts of the Metropolis were arrested in possession of sophisticated firearms, (724) Seven Hundred and Twenty-four Cartridges assorted charms, (33) Thirty-three Mobile Phones, and a cash sum of about (N3,450,000) Three Million Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only.”

The police boss said sophisticated firearms were recovered from the hotel rooms and in the trunk compartment of parked vehicles within the hotel.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are one AK-47 Riffle, four (4) AK-47 magazines, Eighty four (84) live AK-47 Ammunitions, Nineteen (19) pump action riffles, one Barreta Pistol, Seven Cut-to-size Gun, one English made Barrel Gun, Seven Hundred and twenty four (724) live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, Seven Jack knives, thirty three(33) mobile phones, one Samsung Laptop, Charms, One Mazda Bus, One Toyota Sienna, Cash sum of Three Million, Four Hundred and fifty thousand naira, (N3,450,000.00).

“Worthy of note is that, though the PMS Chieftain was able to escape with some of his boys during the gun duel with the Police, However a member of the group was neutralized in a gun duel with the Police.

“Recall that the same group was alleged to be responsible for the attack on (14) Fourteen members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) along Agodi axis under Ibadan North-East LGA enroute the venue of yesterday’s Inaugural celebrations.

“Furthermore, in line with Standard Operational Procedure, all recovered items were properly Documented, packaged and recorded for onward forensics analysis and for evidence purposes in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other relevant laws.”

“In furtherance of the above, Oyo State Police Command under the constructive leadership of CP Adebowale Williams psc (+)fdc reiterates its unwavering commitments towards tackling criminal rascality, hooliganism and blatant disregard for the rule of law.”

Mr Williams called on members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing useful information to help apprehend the sacked PMS chairman.

“Moving forward, residents shall witness high octane patrols, coordinated stop and search along designate points across the nook and cranny of the State.

“Also, the CP has directed Area Commanders to personally lead convoy patrols and rings of supervision of police operatives within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“In cases of emergencies, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615(Toll free) (Oyo State Security Trust Fund), and Oyo State Police Command Emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.”

