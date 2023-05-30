The Osun State High Court has sentenced the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Abdulrahman Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of a post-graduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke.
The hotelier was sentenced to death alongside two others who were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Mr Adegoke, a Business Administration (MBA) student, travelled from Abuja to Ile-Ife to write his examination. He lodged in the hotel, where he hoped to stay out the period of the examinations. But was declared missing by the police on 7 November 2021.
Few days later, the Osun State police command released a statement disclosing that the 37-year-old student was found dead. The details of the circumstances of his death were not disclosed in the statement.
Details later…
