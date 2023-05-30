The EFCC says the SSS laid siege to its office in Lagos on Tuesday, describing the development as shocking and strange.

The EFCC in a statement said its operatives arrived at the office and were denied entry into their building, Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the anti graft agency said on Tuesday.

As of 9:45 a.m., dozens of EFCC officials were still stranded in front of the office amidst the confusion caused by the actions of SSS operatives.

The SSS had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident,” the statement reads.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.”

The EFCC said the development has disrupted their plans for the day.

“Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended,” the spokesperson said.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.”

“All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”

However, the SSS, in response to a PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry, says it is the rightful owner of the Ikoyi building where the EFCC Lagos headquarters is located and so can do whatever it wants with it.

