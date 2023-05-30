Thesays it is the rightful owner of the Ikoyi building where the EFCC Lagos headquarters is located and so can do whatever it wants with it.

The SSS said this in response to a PREMIUM TIMES enquiry on why its officials Tuesday morning blocked EFCC officials from the Ikoyi building.

“It is not correct that the DSS barricaded Efcc from entering its office. No. It is not true,” SSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya wrote in a statement. “The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.”

As of 9:45 a.m., dozens of EFCC officials were still stranded in front of the office amidst the confusion caused by the actions of the SSS operatives.

Details later…