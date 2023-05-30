The State Security Service (SSS) says it is the rightful owner of the Ikoyi building where the EFCC Lagos headquarters is located and so can do whatever it wants with it.

The SSS said this in response to a PREMIUM TIMES enquiry on why its officials Tuesday morning blocked EFCC officials from the Ikoyi building.

“It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true,” SSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya wrote in a statement.

“The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.”

As of 9:45 a.m., dozens of EFCC officials were still stranded in front of the office amidst the confusion caused by the actions of the SSS operatives.

Speaking further, the spokesperson said that the EFCC is not contesting the ownership of the building because it is aware of the rightful owner.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media,” he said.

“Did the efcc tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.”

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.

Both agencies have been in a loggerhead with each other over the ownership of the building occupied by the EFCC operatives in Lagos.

A source told this newspaper that the Secret Service got a court order to take back the ownership of the building about two weeks ago but could put it on hold due to the presidential inauguration.

