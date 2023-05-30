Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dissolved the Disciplinary Committee in charge of the Park Management System (PMS).
The dissolution of the PMS Committee, headed by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxillary, was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.
According to the statement, the dissolution is with immediate effect.
The statement reads, “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May 2023.”
(NAN)
