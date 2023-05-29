The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has freed 49 inmates and commuted the death sentence of three others to life imprisonment.

The 49 convicts had been behind bars for over 20 years, while “three of these convicts are over 60 years old, with one being 84 years old.”

Mr Abiodun added that some of the inmates were those with severe medical conditions such as tuberculosis and HIV.

The governor said this in his inaugural speech for his second term in office at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abeokuta, the state capital.

“I have signed the appropriate warrant ordering the immediate release of 49 convicts currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across Ogun State.

“I have also signed a warrant ordering that the death sentences imposed on three death row convicts be immediately converted to prison sentences.

“The convicts who have received this gesture today are inmates who have served long prison sentences, with some having been in prison for more than 20 years. At least two of these convicts have severe medical conditions such as tuberculosis and HIV, rendering them a health hazard to the prison community.

“Three of these convicts are over 60 years old, with one being 84 years old. Others already have less than two years of their sentences to serve anyway. All of these convicts have shown remorse for their crimes, they have acquired skills and certifications in prison, and they have demonstrated verified good conduct during their imprisonment.”

The governor promised to consolidate the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years, saying, “We will not betray this trust reposed on us.”

Mr Abiodun added that “The Ogun State of our dreams is not only for one class of persons. It is not for perfect. It is an inclusive State that gives opportunities to the law-abiding and second chances to deserving offenders.

“In the housing sector, our administration pursued an ambitious housing scheme meant to deliver 2,500 housing units in phases. Already, almost 2000 units have been constructed and sold out in our housing estates that cut across the three (3) Senatorial Districts of the State.

“This is more than the total housing units built by all previous administrations combined since the creation of the state in 1976. We have since commissioned King’s Court Housing Estate, Prince Court Estate, and Kobape Housing Estate in the Central Senatorial District. Whilst The Ilaro, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, are in various stages of completion,” the governor said.

