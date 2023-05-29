Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy have been sworn-in by the Chief Justice of the State, Mosunmola Dipeolu.

The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, was earlier sworn in at the event held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta.

A light shower forced party supporters to run into the sheds at the ceremony, which coincided with Mr Abiodun’s 63rd birthday.

Mr Abiodun, the Iperu-born businessman, defeated Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 13,915 votes to emerge winner of the March 18 governorship election in Ogun.

While Mr Abiodun won with 276,298 votes, Ladi Adebutu of the PDP polled 262,383 votes to come second.

However, Mr Abiodun’s three predecessors, Ibikunle Amosun, Gbenga Daniel, and Olusegun Osoba, were absent at the ceremony as they were in Abuja for that of President Bola Tinubu that was held at the same time in Abuja.

Asides from Mr Osoba, the two other former governors who are also members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, have political differences with Mr Abiodun.

While Mr Amosun’s feud with the governor started in 2019, that with Mr Daniel started shortly before the 2023 general election.

