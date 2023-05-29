Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat have both been sworn in for their second terms in Lagos State.

The oath of office and oath of allegiance was administered by the chief judge of the state, Kazeem Alogba, on Monday at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The governor decked in a white Agbada and a purple cap took the oaths at exactly 11:44 a.m.

In the 18 March governorship election, Mr Sanwo-Olu was re-elected having secured a total of 762,134 votes against his main challengers — Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes.

Also present at the venue are the council of traditional chiefs, members of the state house of assembly and other dignitaries.

