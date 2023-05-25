The federal government has inaugurated a State Funeral Committee for Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff in the military regime of the late Sani Abacha between 1993 and 1997.

Mr Diya, who died on 26 March was a lieutenant-general in the Nigerian Army when he was disengaged after his alleged involvement in a coup plot. He was convicted by a military tribunal and was awaiting execution when Mr Abacha died in June 1998. Mr Diya and the other alleged plotters were later set free.

The burial committee is expected to plan a befitting burial for the late Army general.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Information, Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.

The family of the late Diya had earlier said he would be buried on 29 July.

Members of the funeral committee, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were drawn from the Ministry of Works and Housing; Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development as well as Lagos and Ogun state.

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services; and the family of late Lt. Gen. Diya; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office are members of the committee.

During the inauguration of the committee, the SGF who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Nnamdi Mbaeri,

urged the members to ensure that the late elder statesman is given a befitting burial.

“According to him, five Sub-Committees were also approved by Mr. President to facilitate the seamless execution of the State funeral programme for the late Chief of General Staff. The Sub-Committees are as follows: Works and Services Sub-Committee; Funeral and Security Sub-Committee; Publicity Sub-Committee and Accommodation/ Protocol and Secretariat,” the statement added.

Mr Diya’s son, Oyedamola, said the funeral would be held between 23 and 29 July.

“The family has released the funeral programme which will commence on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with the Service of Songs and Night of Tribute and climax with the final burial rites and interment on Saturday, July 29, 2023.”

Speaking on behalf of the governor of Ogun State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, assured the SGF of the preparedness of the state government to partner with the federal government to give the late officer a grand state funeral.

