Protesters on Tuesday have given the Lagos Police Command a 24-hour ultimatum for the immediate release of Seun Kuti, detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The protesters staged a protest at Yaba, Lagos on Tuesday, asking the police to release the Afrobeat singer within 24 hours in order to ensure a fair trial in court.

The singer had turned himself in after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered his arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

The protesters, under the auspices of Youth Rights Campaign (YRC), African Action Congress (AAC), Movement for African Emancipation (MAE), Pan-African Consciousness Renaissance (PACOR), Workers and Youth Solidarity Network (WYSN), Movement of the People (MOP) and allies gathered at the Yaba Magistrate Court.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “#FreeSeunKutiCampaign,” Independent Judiciary: Is it Really Independent?” ” End Police Brutality,” among others.

One of the protesters, a former chairperson of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Lagos, Kunle Ajayi, asked the police to tender the evidence gathered from their investigation in court and release Mr Kuti.

“Go and charge Seun, give him bail and charge him. You have evidence enough to tender in court,” Mr Ajayi said.

He said that the singer has suffered illegality in the face of the law, calling on the police to release him by Wednesday morning or bear the consequences.

He claimed that the magistrate court is colluding with police by granting them illegal notices without the knowledge of Mr Kuti’s lawyer.

“Police officer is a citizen just like Seun. Seun should not be the only person on trial and the police officer is hidden,” Mr Ajayi said.

“He has been granted bail and he should be allowed to enjoy his bail. The magistrate court is colluding illegally with the police to continue to grant them detention notices that his lawyers are unaware of.

“They took him to Aro (psychiatric) hospital without the knowledge of his lawyer. He was paraded illegally which is against the constitution, enough is enough. If Seun is not released by tomorrow morning the Nigerian ruling class knows what will happen next.“

Another protester, El Rigo, said Mr Kuti was detained because of his stance against police brutality.

“The reason Seun has been subjected to police trials is because of his stance against the capitalist government that has exploited and subjected the people into misery, slavery and poverty. And because of his role in the EndSARS protest which is why the Nigeria Police feels it is an opportunity to deal with him,” the activist said.

“We will not allow this to happen to Seun or any Nigerian, we are going to stand and fight.”

Meanwhile, hearing in the case at the Yaba’s court was adjourned to Wednesday because the magistrate was absent.

