The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom, at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The agency said the illicit drug weighing 30.10 kilogrammes with a street value of N567 million, was detected and seized at the airport on Tuesday.

“This was swiftly followed by a series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere; a female suspect, Chioma Lucy Akuta and ultimately, the drug lord behind the shipment, Charles Chinedu Ezeh, who was arrested at Sotel Suites, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on Thursday 18th May,” the statement reads.

Mr Babafemi said Mr Ezeh claimed to be involved in a business, but their investigation shows otherwise.

“Ezeh claims he’s a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra State, but investigations reveal he lived with his wife and children in London until 10th December 2022 when he fled to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug-related offence in the UK,” the statement continued.

“Though he claimed to have been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, operatives were, however, able to locate his mansion at No. 1 Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on Friday 19th May, where a search was conducted, and his travel and property documents among others were recovered.

Drug suspects

Aside from the arrest in Lagos, the agency said that on 25 May, a 32-year-old “notorious drug dealer” in Adamawa State, Prince Uzoma, was arrested with one kilogramme of skunk.

“Ikechukwu had twice been arrested in the past and convicted for the same offence,” the statement reads.

“He was in 2017 sentenced to six months imprisonment, and in 2019 he was again sent to two years in jail.

“In the same vein, a trans-border trafficker, Faisal Mohammed, 27, was on Wednesday, 17th May arrested in Mubi following the interception of a truck from Onitsha, Anambra State, where a total of 2,376 sachets of tramadol comprising 23,760 pills were found concealed in three blue rubber jerrycans which were hidden underneath the body part of the trailer. The suspect admitted the opioid was to be taken to Cameroon.

