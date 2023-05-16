The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has given Governor Dapo Abiodun until the end of May to address issues raised by its members in the Ogun State House of Assembly over their welfare.

The assembly workers are demanding full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure CONLESS) for themselves and their colleagues in the House of Assembly Service Commission.

The national body of PASAN, in a letter dated May 9 and signed by its Secretary-General, Awobifa Hammed, also demanded full compliance with the provisions of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018 and Statutory Office (State Emolument) Amendment 2018.

In the letter, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the association said the governor ignored three correspondences from its chapter on the issue “despite the legislative workers plea.”

It urged the governor to address its demands before May 31 or risk an industrial crisis in the state.

“Sir, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) as a National Umbrella of all workers working in all Houses of Assembly and their Commissions, always conduct background checks on activities on appointment process and procedures in conformity with Assembly Service Commission Laws and other extant regulations.

“Its therefore alarming shocking and strange when discovered that the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, the Deputy Clerk and Executive Secretary Assembly Service Commission who are all our members were not only denied their due salaries, in consonance with Ogun State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018 section 10 (2)13 and 14 but other allowances attached to their office as well were equally denied.

“Consequent upon the earlier appeal cum request of Ogun State Chapter of PASAN demanding the full implementation of CONLESS and all attached allowances in their letters of March, 2013, the National Leadership wish to reiterate our strong support for the clarion call that “Their demands be attended to on or before 31 of May, 2023” which its failure may allow Our union to pursue the goal from other legitimate actions available.

“Sir, while still appealing through this medium that you use your good office to address this issue in time, please accept our unflinching regard.”

