Some shops at the popular Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of Lagos have been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire and the number of casualties could not be verified at the time of this report.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in an update by its director, Margaret Adeseye, said that fire crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are “being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but presently on standby.”

“The agency is consequently collaborating with security agents to address it,” she said.

Alaba International Market is considered the largest electronics market in West Africa. Thousands of electronic products including TVs, radios and computers are imported into the market daily from where they are sold or distributed to other Nigerian markets.

Details later…

