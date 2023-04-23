Reader survey
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
Seven persons including two children were killed on Sunday after a bus crashed and went up in flames on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
14 other passengers were injured in the accident which occurred in the OPIC area of the highway.
The lone crash involving a Mazda bus marked BDG993YG occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
A spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the area, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.
Ms Okpe said 22 persons – seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children and three female children – were in the crashed bus.
She blamed the crash on “excessive speed and brake failure which led to the loss of control.”
READ ALSO: 5 dead, 24 injured in Cross River road accident
The FRSC said some of the passengers were burnt to death, adding that the injured were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Centre, Ojota while the corpses were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu, Ogun State.
According to the spokesperson, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists “to shun speeding and always conduct a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999