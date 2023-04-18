Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Amotekun Corps in Osun has secured the release of a man kidnapped from a Fulani settlement at Ago-Igbira in Ila-Orangun area of the state.

The Amotekun commander in the state, Bashir Adewinmbi, a retired army brigadier-general, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Mr Adewinmbi said the victim, Muhammed Jubril, was released when the local security outfit closed in on the abductors.

According to him, the abductors bolted and left behind the victim at about 8 p.m. on Monday, when they sighted some operatives of Amotekun.

“The victim was held hostage in the forest between Agbamu and Arandun villages, a forest on the boundary between Osun and Kwara states.

“Amotekun was combing the forest based on intelligence report, and as our operatives were closing in on the suspects, they ran away, leaving their victim behind,” he said

Mr Adewinmbi said that the victim had been reunited with his family without paying ransom, and added that investigation was continuing to arrest the kidnappers.

He said the Seriki Fulani of Ago-Igbira commended and appreciated the efforts of the Amotekun operatives for the release of their son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad was abducted from their settlement on Wednesday, 12 April at about 1.40a.m., where one Hassan Jubril was killed.

