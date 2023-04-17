The police in Ondo State said seven suspects have been arrested for stoning a 35-year-old driver to death on 10 April.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the driver, Olorunfemi Tope, had in an accident killed one person and injured others along Ijoka road in Akure.

The driver, who was allegedly labelled a ‘Yahoo boy’ by an angry mob, was subsequently lynched to death and the video of the incident was shared on the internet.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, told journalists on Monday in Akure that seven people were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya, out of the seven, Amos Victor, Boboye Ismail, Olatunji Samuel and Farotimi Pelumi, are the principal suspects.

He said they were among those captured in the video attacking the deceased.

He said the suspects would be taken to court on charges of arson and murder, after the conclusion of the investigation.

“We have said it without number that jungle justice is illegal and against the law.

“When there is an accident our focus is how to rescue the victims by taking them to the nearest hospitals for first aid and never take laws into our hands.

“It’s wrong for anybody to sniff the life of anybody; we should allow the law to take its course because it’s not in anybody’s place to kill anyone,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

