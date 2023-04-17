The police in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, have arrested a 33-year-old woman, Olaide Adekunle, for allegedly selling her 18-month-old baby for N600,000 to a yet-to-be-identified buyer.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday said the incident occurred on 15 March.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Sango divisional headquarters of the police by the woman’s husband, Nureni Rasaq.

Mr Oyeyemi said the husband reported that his wife left home with their baby girl, Moridiat Rasaq, but returned home without the baby.

He added that the man stated further that his wife refused to disclose the whereabouts of the baby.

In response to the report, the divisional police officer, Dahiru Saleh, a chief superintendent of police, detailed his detectives to arrest the woman.

Mr Oyeyemi explained that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that she sold the baby to someone in Lagos for N600,000.

The police spokesperson said further, “When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a microfinance bank, and when she was unable to pay back the money, the bank agents started dragging her and threatening to deal decisively with her.

“It was consequent upon this that she ran to Lagos and started hawking sachet water.

“It was while hawking that she met a man who introduced her to the woman that eventually bought the child in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, the acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Babakura Muhammed, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible recovery of the baby.

