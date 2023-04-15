The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the APC candidate, as winner of the Oluyole Federal Constituency election in Oyo State.
Jacob Olaniyi, a professor and the Returning Officer, announced Mr Akande-Sadipe as the winner on Saturday evening in Ibadan, at the end of the supplementary election held in two polling units in the constituency.
According to him, Mr Akande-Sadipe, a serving lawmaker, scored 14,891 to defeat her closest rival, Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola of PDP, who scored 13,073.
The returning officer said, “that Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”
Mr Akande-Sadipe is currently representing the Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.
The electoral body had declared the election held on 25 February inconclusive following the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and cases of over-voting in the two affected polling units.
This made the commission conduct a supplementary election in the two polling units on Saturday.

