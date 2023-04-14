The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal says it has so far received 19 petitions challenging the outcomes of some of the elections in the state.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Ezenta Obioma, made this known to journalists at his office in Abeokuta, on Friday.

Mr Obioma said two of the petitions were received from the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Oguntoyinbo. They are challenging the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal secretary said the 17 other petitions are in respect of the state House of Assembly elections.

Sixteen out of the Assembly elections petitions were filed by candidates of the PDP while the other was filed by a candidate of the APC.

“We are still at the filing stage, so I cannot tell you precisely when the tribunal is going to commence sitting.”

Filings

PDP and NNPP had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and Mr Abiodun in their separate petitions.

The governorship candidate of the PDP, in his petition is seeking to be declared as the winner of the election or that INEC be ordered to conduct fresh election in 99 polling units in 41 wards across 16 local government areas of the state.

He alleged that elections were either not held in the polling units or were cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.

On its part, the NNPP said its name was omitted on the ballot paper for the governorship election.

In an affidavit deposed by its chairman in Ogun, Oginni Olaposi, NNPP said it is dissatisfied with the outcome of the election.

