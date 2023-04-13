Gunmen on Wednesday invaded the Ago Igbira settlement in Osun State and abducted a resident identified as Mohammed Jubril.

Before the victim was eventually taken away, some locals engaged the attackers in a gun battle during which another resident, Hassan Jubril, was injured, PREMIUM TIMES learnt

A resident of the village, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said eight armed men attacked the community in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Police, men of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Services, Amotekun Corps, and some other volunteers are already combing the forest,” the source said.

“There was rain of gunshots here today, we don’t know their mission but they kidnapped a man, This is really scary.”

When asked about the current situation of the settlement, the source said some residents are fleeing the area over the fear of another attack.

Another witness, who identified himself simply as Quadri, explained that “heavy gunshots” by the attackers woke up residents of the community.

“Everyone here is currently living in fear because they don’t know what the next minutes hold for them.

“We can only appeal to the police to beef up security around our settlement before these people either kidnap us all or kill us all,” Mr Quadri said.

Efforts to speak with the police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, were unsuccessful as she did not pick up her calls nor reply to a text message sent to her phone.

