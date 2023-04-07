Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, in Ondo State went on the rampage on Thursday in a violent reaction to the news of the killing of their colleague, Temitayo Ayodeji.

A mob of the protesters reportedly set the family house of the suspected killer on fire.

Mr Ayodeji was stabbed to death by a suspected cultist who is an indigene of the town during an argument in an off campus residential area.

Some persons said the argument was over N1000, although the details were sketchy.

As soon reports of the incident reached the school campus, students reacted violently raising panic and apprehension on the school premises.

It was gathered that the house of the suspect’s mother was burnt down by the irate students during the protest.

There were further protests in the Akungba community where students took to the streets over the killing.

However, the police waded in and in collaboration with the school management, restored calm to the university community.

The police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident.

She said the stabbed students was confirmed dead at the hospital.

“An indigene had an issue with a student and one thing led to the other, and he stabbed the student which resulted to the student’s death,” she said.

“Students took to the street to protest, corpse taken to the morgue by police, while on it some people mobilize to the suspects mother’s house to set it ablaze, policemen are there to douse the tension.”

The last time the students of the university were on the streets protesting was in February last year, when they raised the alarm over the incessant kl6ing of students by hit and run drivers plying the expressway.

Meanwhile, the Students Union Government of the institution has given further details on the incident.

A statement signed by the SUG President, Ogunsanmi Kolade, and General Secretary, Adeyefa Tolulope, and made available to journalists on Thursday, said the culprits were on the run, but efforts were underway to apprehend them.

“Information at our disposal, given by some eyewitnesses, reports that Temitayo Ayodeji was stabbed to death in his hostel (off campus) by some indigenes who are already on the run,” the statement read.

“However, the case has been reported at Akungba Police. Our position remains that the security services should launch a manhunt immediately to apprehend the perpetrator, and we shall NOT rest until justice is served.

“We call on all students to remain calm and follow the directives of the Students’ Union.”

