Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has constituted an eight-member committee to coordinate the process of the appointments into his government.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee on Political Appointments, Mr Oyebanji said the move was in fulfilment of his pre-election promise to the people of Ekiti to get them involved in governance.

The governor urged members of the committee to look for competent hands, who are of impeccable character and ready to work as well as make sacrifices for the development of Ekiti.

”The would-be appointees should know that they are coming in to work and to make sacrifices for the progress of the state.

”They must not see political office as an opportunity for self-enrichment or an avenue to laze around.

”I need people who will come in and soak themselves in the work and would be ready to make necessary sacrifices for the progress and prosperity of the state,” he said.

Describing the effort as a novel initiative of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the governor said that youth and women should be given adequate consideration in the committee’s selection.

“This administration is a government of inclusion, so, the leadership decided that a committee should be put in place to interact with stakeholders across the state within the party, outside the party and every other interest you can bring on board to discuss with them.

“I want this committee to come up with names of men and women as well as youths that exhibit competence, character, integrity, compassion and selflessness,” Mr Oyebanji said.

The governor explained that the committee has one of the APC youth leaders as a member as part of the novel initiatives of the party to ensure that the youth sector is represented.

The members of the committee are George Akosile (Chairman), a former Deputy Governor of the state, Modupe Adelabu, and APC State Chairman, Paul Omotoso.

Others are the Special Adviser Political Matters, Jide Awe; former chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alaba Bejide; Ronke Okusanya, Bayo Aina and Lekan Ijidale.

Responding, Mr Akosile promised that the committee will not fail in carrying out its assignment.

(NAN)

